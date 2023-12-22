Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 21 – December 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12025, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

KISSINGER, TERRI WARREN

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12024, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



REDINGER, NICHOLAS JORDAN

Age: 30

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12023, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12023, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCARDY, TRISTA JOANNE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: