Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 21 – December 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WINNER, WARREN EUGENE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12025, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
KISSINGER, TERRI WARREN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12024, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
REDINGER, NICHOLAS JORDAN
Age: 30
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12023, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12023, SURETY OR CASH, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCARDY, TRISTA JOANNE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-21
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12022, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT