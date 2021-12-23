Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AMRINE, MORGAN RAY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9065, CASH, $1695, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCANDLES, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9069, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
MONTOYA, SARA LYNN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9067, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9067, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULMER, ADAM TYLER
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WASHBURN, DAVID EUGENE
Age: 52
Address: LOUDEN, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9063, SURETY OR CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Theft of Services – Interfere with Cable – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9064, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HULSE, KIMBERLY ANN
Age: 41
Address: MUSCATINE, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, HERSON P
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-12-22
Released: 2021-12-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9061, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9061, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court