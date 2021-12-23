Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AMRINE, MORGAN RAY

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9065, CASH, $1695, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCANDLES, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9069, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MONTOYA, SARA LYNN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #9067, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9067, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #9068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FULMER, ADAM TYLER

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WASHBURN, DAVID EUGENE

Age: 52

Address: LOUDEN, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9063, SURETY OR CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court

Theft of Services – Interfere with Cable – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9064, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HULSE, KIMBERLY ANN

Age: 41

Address: MUSCATINE, IA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, HERSON P

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2021-12-22

Released: 2021-12-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: