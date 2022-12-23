Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ANTOSH, MICHAEL HARRY
Age: 36 Address: HOLLYWOOD, CA
Booking: 2022-12-21 Released: 2022-12-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10417, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EATON, JACOB JEREMIAH
Age: 29 Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-23 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WARREN, JULAIRE HEIDI
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10424, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT