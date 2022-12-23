Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ANTOSH, MICHAEL HARRY

Age: 36 Address: HOLLYWOOD, CA

Booking: 2022-12-21 Released: 2022-12-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10417, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EATON, JACOB JEREMIAH

Age: 29 Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-23 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARREN, JULAIRE HEIDI

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: