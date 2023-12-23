Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12028, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KELLER-EPPS, JASMINE DESTINY

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Approaching or Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMS, JEREMY LYN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDRES, JUAN

Age: 23

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: NWS

WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: