Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 22 – December 23, 2023

MCCORMICK, MICHAEL ADAM
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12028, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KELLER-EPPS, JASMINE DESTINY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Approaching or Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMS, JEREMY LYN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Signal 100′ Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12026, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDRES, JUAN
Age: 23
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: NWS
WINNER, WARREN EUGENE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12025, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court