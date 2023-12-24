Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 23 – December 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
VARELA VILLEGAS, HILARIO
Age: 21
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: , Bond: #12030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #12030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #12030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #12030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #12030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
CLARK, ASHLEY MEGAN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12029, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12029, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court