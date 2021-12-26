Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 24 – December 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ENFIELD, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 36

Address: BEND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ST. CLAIR, JASON STORM

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9075, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9075, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #9074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #9074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RODABOUGH, BRYAN

Age: 35

Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-24

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #9073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA TAPIA, IVAN DAVID

Age: 29

Address: JONESBOROR, AR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-24

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-12-24

Released: 2021-12-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs

Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BURD, SHANA LEE

Age: 58

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-12-25

Released: 2021-12-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: