Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 24 – December 26, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ENFIELD, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 36
Address: BEND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CLAIR, JASON STORM
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9075, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9075, SURETY OR CASH, $980, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RODABOUGH, BRYAN
Age: 35
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA TAPIA, IVAN DAVID
Age: 29
Address: JONESBOROR, AR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-24
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-12-24
Released: 2021-12-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
Status: PENDING, Bond: #9071, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Stop Signs
Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BURD, SHANA LEE
Age: 58
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-12-25
Released: 2021-12-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9076, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT