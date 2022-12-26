Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 24 – December 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-12-24 Released: 2022-12-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court
BEECHAM JR, CHRISTOPHER LEVAUNE
Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10438, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
GARNER, JONATHON ZACHARY
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EKKER, ALLYN
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10435, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10436, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DYCHES, JARRED R
Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Temporary Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT