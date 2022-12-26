Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 24 – December 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-12-24 Released: 2022-12-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10432, SURETY OR CASH, $1290, Court: RS Municipal Court



BEECHAM JR, CHRISTOPHER LEVAUNE

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10438, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



GARNER, JONATHON ZACHARY

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EKKER, ALLYN

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10435, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10436, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DYCHES, JARRED R

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: