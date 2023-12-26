Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 25 – December 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

NUNES, JOSE

Age: 35

Address: WEST JORDAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLISS, LANDON

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRAEMER, STEPHEN JAMES

Age: 56

Address: TROY, NH

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: