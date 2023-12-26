Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 25 – December 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NUNES, JOSE
Age: 35
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLISS, LANDON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRAEMER, STEPHEN JAMES
Age: 56
Address: TROY, NH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12032, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court