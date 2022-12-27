Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 26 – December 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL

Age: 38 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10440, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court



GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

