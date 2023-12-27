Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 26 – December 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KING, TYLER JAMES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-26
Released: 2023-12-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12037, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12038, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12038, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEALEY, WILLIAM ALLEN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12039, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court
- When Headlamps Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop – Emerging from Alley
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Cross Center Line
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #12036, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT