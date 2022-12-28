Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 27 – December 28, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10447, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LACY, RICHARD EARL

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10446, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FARLESS, BRIAN JAMES

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10445, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL

Age: 38 Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10440, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court



GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

