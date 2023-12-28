Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 27 – December 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-27
Released: 2023-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12041, SURETY OR CASH, $7000, Court: District Court
BELL, SASHA LEA
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12043, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAMS, BOBBY JOE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12042, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT