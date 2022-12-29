Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 28 – December 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERRICK MERESOLE, AMANDA LEIGH

Age: 35 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEDFORD MESEROLE, BRIAN NATHAN

Age: 26

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10450, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MEALEY, WILLIAM A

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10451, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



REED, MARLEY LORAINE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10449, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOIVIN, FRANCIS BERNARD

Age: 60 Address: LACEY, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #10448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

