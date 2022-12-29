Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 28 – December 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERRICK MERESOLE, AMANDA LEIGH
Age: 35 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEDFORD MESEROLE, BRIAN NATHAN
Age: 26
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10450, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor
MEALEY, WILLIAM A
Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10451, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
REED, MARLEY LORAINE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10449, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOIVIN, FRANCIS BERNARD
Age: 60 Address: LACEY, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10448, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
