Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 29 – December 30, 2021

ll those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MONRROY, MAEGAN NICOLE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC

Booking Date: 2021-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



AHENAKEW, VANESSA V

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-12-29

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALLING, JAMES CHARLES JR

Age: 33

Address: MARYSVILLE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUNT, NICHOLAS CODY WADE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN

Age: 37

Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: