Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 29 – December 30, 2021

MONRROY, MAEGAN NICOLE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2021-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
AHENAKEW, VANESSA V
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-12-29
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALLING, JAMES CHARLES JR
Age: 33
Address: MARYSVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUNT, NICHOLAS CODY WADE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRESSLEY, JOSHUA GLENN
Age: 37
Address: BAKERS FIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9082, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT