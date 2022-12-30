Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 29 – December 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10459, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FLETCHER, BRIAN HARLEY

Age: 59 Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LASTER, KAILEE SHEA

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ, ROSS DAVID

Age: 38 Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MOFFAT, MILES DEWAYNE

Age: 22 Address: CREEDE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDY, LORENZO DION

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10454, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #10454, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

