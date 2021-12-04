Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMS, JOE ERIC

Age: 56 
Address: PENSACOLA, FL
Booking: 2021-12-03 
Released: 2021-12-03 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8989, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SERMUKSNIS, MIKOLAS

Age: 38 
Address: LEMON COVE, CA
Booking: 2021-12-03 
Released: 2021-12-03 
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8990, CASH, $340, Court: OTHER

RAINBOW, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-12-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 23 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-12-03 
Scheduled Release: 2021-12-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BODNEY, ADRIAN D

Age: 28 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-12-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8991, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

