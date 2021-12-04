Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SIMS, JOE ERIC

Age: 56

Address: PENSACOLA, FL

Booking: 2021-12-03

Released: 2021-12-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #8989, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SERMUKSNIS, MIKOLAS

Age: 38

Address: LEMON COVE, CA

Booking: 2021-12-03

Released: 2021-12-03

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8990, CASH, $340, Court: OTHER



RAINBOW, JESSICA LYNN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-03

Scheduled Release: 2021-12-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BODNEY, ADRIAN D

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8991, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

