Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SIMS, JOE ERIC
Age: 56
Address: PENSACOLA, FL
Booking: 2021-12-03
Released: 2021-12-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8989, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SERMUKSNIS, MIKOLAS
Age: 38
Address: LEMON COVE, CA
Booking: 2021-12-03
Released: 2021-12-03
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8990, CASH, $340, Court: OTHER
Sponsor
Sponsor
RAINBOW, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8993, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-03
Scheduled Release: 2021-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BODNEY, ADRIAN D
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8991, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor