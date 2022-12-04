Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 27 Address: EVANSTON, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10366, CASH, $1975, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: