Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 27 Address: EVANSTON, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10366, CASH, $1975, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, KOLBY ALAN
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT