Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAEUSLER, KRIS ANSON

Age: 46

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BAUER, NATASHA MARIE

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Open Container in Moving Vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #11946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RASMUSSEN, GREGORIO JAMES KELLY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11945, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

ALEJO SOLANTO, ANTONIO ALBERTO

Age: 31

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-12-03

Arresting Agency: ICE

 

