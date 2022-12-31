Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 30 – December 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MOSHER, MELISSA JEAN

Age: 55 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking: 2022-12-30 Released: 2022-12-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10461, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #10460, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HERNANDEZ, OSCAR ALFREDO

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10465, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JORDAN, DAVID RAY

Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10464, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER



ROSS, MICHAEL PATRICK

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #10463, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

