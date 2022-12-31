Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 30 – December 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MOSHER, MELISSA JEAN
Age: 55 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking: 2022-12-30 Released: 2022-12-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10461, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10460, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
HERNANDEZ, OSCAR ALFREDO
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-31 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10465, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
JORDAN, DAVID RAY
Age: 56 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10464, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
ROSS, MICHAEL PATRICK
Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10463, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
Advertisement
Advertisement