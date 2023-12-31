Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 30 – December 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MOLINA, RICHARD WILLIAM
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop – Emerging from Alley
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12054, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
EZZELL, DEREK WAYNE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12053, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT