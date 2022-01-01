Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 31 2021 – January 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SKILES, STEWART WAYNE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9090, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMITH, EDDIE MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: THORTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9089, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9089, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPEAKS, TEDDY ROBERT
Age: 49
Address: HARVEYSBURG, OH
Booking: 2021-12-31
Released: 2021-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9088, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Observe Signs or Markers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9088, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9088, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT