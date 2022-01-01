Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 31 2021 – January 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9090, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, EDDIE MICHAEL

Age: 20

Address: THORTON, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #9089, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #9089, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPEAKS, TEDDY ROBERT

Age: 49

Address: HARVEYSBURG, OH

Booking: 2021-12-31

Released: 2021-12-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: