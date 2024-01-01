Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 31, 2023 – January 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SPIKER, SINDY BARESHA

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-31

Released: 2023-12-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12058, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMPOS, DAVID LEON

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-31

Released: 2023-12-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12056, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12057, SURETY OR CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12057, SURETY OR CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12057, SURETY OR CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court

HORNBACK, DAMIEN LEE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-01-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAIDEN, KRYN DAWN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-31

Scheduled Release: 2024-01-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

