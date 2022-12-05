Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4 – December 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EZZELL, TRIJNTJE S
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GUERRERO MENDOZA, EDUARDO
Age: 28 Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Identity Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT