Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4 – December 5, 2022

EZZELL, TRIJNTJE S

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GUERRERO MENDOZA, EDUARDO

Age: 28 Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: