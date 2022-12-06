Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10375, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUSICK, KRIS
Age: 51 Address: SHABOY, WI
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR
EDWARDS, DEONTE JAMES DELVON
Age: 39 Address: CANTON, OH
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR
BRISKO, JEREMY MATTHEW
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR
SHACKLETT, DANIELLE
Age: 33
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR
LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY
Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT