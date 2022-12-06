Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10375, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CUSICK, KRIS

Age: 51 Address: SHABOY, WI

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR

EDWARDS, DEONTE JAMES DELVON

Age: 39 Address: CANTON, OH

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR

BRISKO, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR

SHACKLETT, DANIELLE

Age: 33

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: OTHR

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: