Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 46

Address: JAMESTOWN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CARR, JOSEPH JAY

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11952, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE

Age: 31

Address: OREM, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11954, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER



TONEY, KYLE RICK

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-12-05

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: