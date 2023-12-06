Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 5 – December 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 46
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
CARR, JOSEPH JAY
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11952, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE
Age: 31
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11954, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER
TONEY, KYLE RICK
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-12-05
Scheduled Release: 2023-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER