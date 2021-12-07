Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 6 – December 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STAMPER, WILLIAM ANDREW

Age: 38

Address: BETHESDA, MA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRA MARTINEZ, JOSE MANUEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-12-06

Scheduled Release: 2021-12-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



POTTER, DANIEL RAY

Age: 27

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8998, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court



FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2021-12-06

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #8997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLS, LUDLUM K

Age: 43

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

