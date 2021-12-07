Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 6 – December 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STAMPER, WILLIAM ANDREW
Age: 38
Address: BETHESDA, MA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8999, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARRA MARTINEZ, JOSE MANUEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2021-12-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
POTTER, DANIEL RAY
Age: 27
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8998, CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
FORESMAN, SAMUEL BRYANT
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-06
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLS, LUDLUM K
Age: 43
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor