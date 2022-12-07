Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 6 – December 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
REESE, JOHN BENJAMAN
Age: 24 Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10379, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RASMUSSEN, KYLE DAVID
Age: 39 Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10375, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT