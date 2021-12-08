Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 7 – December 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #9002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KREUGER, KYLEE DAISHA

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-12-07

Scheduled Release: 2022-01-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT) Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



MCCOLLOCH, DEVIN MILES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2021-12-07

Released: 2021-12-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: