Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 7 – December 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HALE, JEREMY MATTHEW
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KREUGER, KYLEE DAISHA
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-12-07
Scheduled Release: 2022-01-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (REACT)
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
MCCOLLOCH, DEVIN MILES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-12-07
Released: 2021-12-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9000, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9001, CASH, $440, Court: OTHER