Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SCHILLER, MARTEISHA
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCARTHY, SHAINA
Age: 28 Address: TACOMA, WA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: NWS
LARGENT, CAMERON GENE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10383, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
LOPEZ, KAYLA YARELY
Age: 28 Address: FT. COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO
MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE
Age: 44 Address: THEMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT