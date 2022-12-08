Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SCHILLER, MARTEISHA

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10384, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving with Accident Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCARTHY, SHAINA

Age: 28 Address: TACOMA, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: NWS

LARGENT, CAMERON GENE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10383, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



LOPEZ, KAYLA YARELY

Age: 28 Address: FT. COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MCCARTY, JEREMY SHANE

Age: 44 Address: THEMOPOLIS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-12-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: