Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8 – December 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HESTER, WAYNE DEAN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOORE, MICHAEL KENNETH
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH BENJAMIN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Robbery – Uses or Exhibits Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Robbery – Uses or Exhibits Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAY, SHAWNEE JO
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN
Age: 51
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9004, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9004, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
LAMOREAUX, MICHAEL ALAN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-12-08
Released: 2021-12-08
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9003, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT