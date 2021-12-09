Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8 – December 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HESTER, WAYNE DEAN

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOORE, MICHAEL KENNETH

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Trespass (Refuse to Leave When Asked) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, JINYI ISAIAH BENJAMIN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Robbery – Uses or Exhibits Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #9006, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Robbery – Uses or Exhibits Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #9007, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAY, SHAWNEE JO

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORVEL, TRAVIS RYAN

Age: 51

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9004, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9004, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMOREAUX, MICHAEL ALAN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2021-12-08

Released: 2021-12-08

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: