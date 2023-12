Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8 – December 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DEGOLLADO-MEDINA, ORLANDO

Age: 30

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-08

Released: 2023-12-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11963, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERSHBERGER, JOSEPH KARL

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-08

Released: 2023-12-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11962, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11962, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11962, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11962, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11962, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUSSELL, JOSEPH

Age: 54

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURTUnlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMS, JAMES

Age: 42

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT Identity Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRANFORD, MATHEW JOE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)