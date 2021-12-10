Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 9 – December 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ALLRED, JESS ISAIAH
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-12-09
Scheduled Release: 2021-12-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (P & P HOLD)
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
HOOD, CARRIE LYNN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
