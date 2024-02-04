Sweetwater County Arrest Report: Febraury 4 – February 4, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PORTER, CRAIG CHARLES
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SALAYANDIA- REYES, ROSENDO
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-03
Released: 2024-02-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12198, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-03
Released: 2024-02-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12197, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court