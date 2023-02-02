Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1, – February 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JEFFERS, RACHEL ELYCE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-01 Released: 2023-02-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10626, CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10629, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

CHARLEY, RAECHELLE RAELENE

Age: 23 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRANDON, ISSACSON RAY

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: