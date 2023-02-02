Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1, – February 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JEFFERS, RACHEL ELYCE
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-01 Released: 2023-02-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10626, CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10629, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHARLEY, RAECHELLE RAELENE
Age: 23 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRANDON, ISSACSON RAY
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-01 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER