Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1 – February 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12190, CASH, $770, Court: OTHER

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12191, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



SCHULTZ, RICHARD NEAL

Age: 55

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO