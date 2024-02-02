Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1 – February 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12190, CASH, $770, Court: OTHER
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12191, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
SCHULTZ, RICHARD NEAL
Age: 55
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO