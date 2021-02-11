Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEVEQUE, NICHOLAS PIERRE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7637, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7637, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GIROUARD, PHILIPS EDWARD
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2021-02-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7635, CASH, $519, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #7634, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court