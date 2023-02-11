Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PATTERSON, BECKY LYNN

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WELFL, GARY DEAN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: