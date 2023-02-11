Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARSON, CHRISTOPHER LANE
Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PATTERSON, BECKY LYNN
Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WELFL, GARY DEAN
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-02-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court