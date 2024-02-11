Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-02-10
Released: 2024-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12223, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CANTWELL, BRITTANY MICHEL
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-10
Released: 2024-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12224, CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMERON, BENJAMIN DALE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EATON, DENVER JAMES
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2024-02-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12226, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More – 2nd Offense Within 1 Year
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT