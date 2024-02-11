Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-02-10

Released: 2024-02-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12223, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CANTWELL, BRITTANY MICHEL

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-02-10

Released: 2024-02-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12224, CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMERON, BENJAMIN DALE

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #12227, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EATON, DENVER JAMES

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2024-02-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12226, SURETY OR CASH, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: