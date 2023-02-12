Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 11 – February 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ROWLAND, MARVIN PATRICK
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-06-11 Released: 2023-02-11 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9746, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
JONES, HEATHER LEIGH
Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10673, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10672, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT