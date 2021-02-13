Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 12 – February 13, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DEARCOS, JOSE OCTAVIO Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-02-12 Released: 2021-02-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7640, CASH, $100, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7641, CASH, $100, Court: DISTRICT COURT



DAVIS, BRYAN MCKINLEY Age: 44 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

