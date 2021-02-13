Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 12 – February 13, 2021

0
733

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DEARCOS, JOSE OCTAVIO

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-02-12
Released: 2021-02-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7640, CASH, $100, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7641, CASH, $100, Court: DISTRICT COURT

DAVIS, BRYAN MCKINLEY

Age: 44
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

TROSKA, SHAWN PHILIP

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR