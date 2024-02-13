Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 12 – February 13, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEWART, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PHILO, SCOTT EHREN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12234, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOWELLS, JACOB C
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT