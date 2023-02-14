Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 13 – February 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GREEN, DOUGLAS JESSE

Age: 67 Address: LINCOLN, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIOS, ERNEST CRUZ

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CUNNINGHAM, AUBREY LEE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BISHOP, MISTY ALESE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: