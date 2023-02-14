Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 13 – February 14, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GREEN, DOUGLAS JESSE
Age: 67 Address: LINCOLN, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIOS, ERNEST CRUZ
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CUNNINGHAM, AUBREY LEE
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BISHOP, MISTY ALESE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT