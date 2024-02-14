Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 13 – February 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-02-13

Released: 2024-02-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12236, CASH, $2180, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12237, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12238, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



GERBER, ROBERT FIELDING

Age: 39

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FALL, EDWARD LEWIS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-02-13

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: