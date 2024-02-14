Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 13 – February 14, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
AMMONS, CHAVEZ MONTEL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-13
Released: 2024-02-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12236, CASH, $2180, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12237, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12238, CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
GERBER, ROBERT FIELDING
Age: 39
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12242, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALEZ, SAMANTHA LYNN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FALL, EDWARD LEWIS
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER