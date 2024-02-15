Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 14 – February 15, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
JOHNSON, CORBY ALAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT