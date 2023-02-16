Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 15 – February 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TISI, JARED LEE

Age: 26 Address: HOLBROOK, AZ

Booking: 2023-02-15 Released: 2023-02-15 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10679, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODS, ROGER DEAN

Age: 69 Address: MURTAUGH, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AKGUL, SARAH ANN-MARIE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: