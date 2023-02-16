Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 15 – February 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TISI, JARED LEE
Age: 26 Address: HOLBROOK, AZ
Booking: 2023-02-15 Released: 2023-02-15 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10679, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOODS, ROGER DEAN
Age: 69 Address: MURTAUGH, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE
Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Scheduled Release: 2023-02-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AKGUL, SARAH ANN-MARIE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WINNER, WARREN EUGENE
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT