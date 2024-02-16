Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 15 – February 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GEORGE, KELIN RANDALL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-15
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
TRUJILLO, DELROY REID
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REGO, JERRILYN
Age: 32
Address: SALEM, OR
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: NWS