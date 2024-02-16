Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 15 – February 16, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GEORGE, KELIN RANDALL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-15

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REGO, JERRILYN

Age: 32

Address: SALEM, OR

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-15

Arresting Agency: NWS