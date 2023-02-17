Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 16 – February 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MITCHELL, JENNIFER ANN
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-16 Released: 2023-02-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
TUITIPOU, TULIMI
Age: 39 Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: ICE
WOODS, ROGER DEAN
Age: 69 Address: MURTAUGH, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-02-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT