Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 16 – February 17, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-02-16
Released: 2024-02-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: District Court
ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12250, SURETY OR CASH, $2070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-16
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court