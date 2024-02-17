Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 16 – February 17, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-02-16

Released: 2024-02-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: District Court

ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12250, SURETY OR CASH, $2070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-16

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

