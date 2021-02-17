Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN
Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7656, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
RIGGS, DANIEL JOHN
Age: 33
Address: NEWCASTLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MONTOYA, TREINA LYNN
Age: 38
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT