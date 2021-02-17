Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 17, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LEWALLEN, ISIDORE SABASTIAN Age: 39 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7656, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



RIGGS, DANIEL JOHN Age: 33 Address: NEWCASTLE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-02-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

