Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 17 – February 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CRUZ, JESSE JAMES
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7661, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
MONTES, ROBERT R
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7662, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
PORTER, RICHARD GILBERT
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-02-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7660, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court